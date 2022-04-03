Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: From being a TV actor to playing the lead hero, take a look at his journey

Vikrant Massey – the name doesn’t need an introduction anymore. The actor had been all over the headlines of late after he had married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in an intimate ceremony. The couple had even shared dream-like pictures on social media which were a treat to the fans. Not just on the personal front, the Ginny Weds Sunny actor has also been creating waves in the industry on the professional front as well with his impressive acting prowess and his versatility.

In the last few years, Vikrant has been synonymous with dedication, and hard work and he has won hearts with his stupendous line of work. But this success didn’t come easy to Vikrant and he had his share of ups and downs during his journey in the showbiz world. From playing hero ka dost on the big screen to playing the lead hero and romancing actresses like Deepika Padukone, and Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant has certainly come a long way in his career. So, as Vikrant Massey is turning a year older today, here’s a look at his journey so far.

Starting his career with TV

Before venturing into Bollywood, Vikrant had started his career as a choreographer on the dance-based show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Vikrant was also seen in shows like Kahaan Hoo Main, Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, etc. However, it was his stint in Qubool Hai that made him a household name.

Bollywood Debut

Vikrant went on to make his big-screen debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer period romantic drama Lootera which had released in 2013. The actor had a small appearance in the movie.

Sharing screen with Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Two years after his debut appearance, Vikrant once again got a chance to showcase his talent on the big screen along with names like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, etc. We are talking about the 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do wherein he had an important supporting role to play.

The movie that changed the image

Later in 2017, his movie A Death In The Gunj turned out to be a turning point for him as his performance in the movie had left everyone bowled. Following this, he was roped in for several movies like Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Under My Burkha, etc.

Playing lead

Vikrant has been getting his share of fame of late. From doing cameos in the movie, the actor has carved a niche for himself and is now seen playing the lead in movies like Chhapaak, Ginny Weds Sunny, Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere, Love Hostel etc. In fact, Vikrant had also ventured into the digital world and has won hearts with his performances in series like Broken But Beautiful (1 and 2), Criminal Justice, etc.

