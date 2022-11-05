Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma shares 'best angles of her love'; Do not miss the pic feat Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest celebrity couples. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often grab all the attention with their mushy posts on social media. Although, they are not that active on social media but still they manage to shower love on each other. Today is Virat’s birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the Indian cricketer. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Chakda Xpress actress shared a couple of goofy pictures of her husband and wished him on his special day. Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday

In the first picture, we can see a closeup of Virat Kohli wearing what looks like a cricket helmet and has a goofy expression on his face. The next picture is of him standing in the middle of a part, wearing a plain tee and shorts and a hat, looking adorable. Then comes a blurry picture of him lying on his comfy pillow and last but not least is the picture of him holding baby Vamika in his lap. Sharing these cute pictures, Anushka wrote, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli.” Check out the pictures:

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress shoot Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. Chakda ‘Xpress is slated to release on Netflix.

