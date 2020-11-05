Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: From beach to the hills, cricketer & Anushka Sharma's vacay photos scream love
Cricketer Virat Kohli and captain of the Indian cricket team has inspired millions with his hard work, determination and drive to rise to the top. On an off the pitch, Virat is not only known as India's top cricketers but also a superstar in his own right. Currently, the ace batsmen is also one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with a whopping fan base of 82.2 millions followers. His marriage to actress Anushka Sharma only took his popularity to the next level as the couple are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples on social media.
Their celebrity couple name, Virushka, is almost used as a synonym while describing them and their photos or videos take the Internet by storm and rightly so. Virat and Anushka, who are soon expecting their first child, have made netizens fall in love with them over the last few years. Yes, their photos may have played a big part but both the personalities have never failed to praise each other in public.
While Anushka showers love and appreciates Virat for the smallest things, Virat, on the other hand, makes sure to talk about his journey with Anushka and the value she has added to his life, every chance he gets. Apart from their appreciation for each other, the couple's social media pictures also become a big talking point. Given their busy lives, Virushka often take a break and head for vacations to secluded spots or to the hills and beaches. Their pictures are proof that they love spending time outdoors and are definitely nature lovers.
Today, as Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday, we decided to take a look at such moments and the couple's vacation photos which have gone viral in the last few years making fans fall in love all over again. Check it out:
Beach Bums
One with Nature
In The Hills
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever
Here's wishing Virat Kohli a very Happy Birthday!
