  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: From beach to the hills, cricketer & Anushka Sharma's vacay photos scream love

Given their busy lives, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often take a break and head for vacations to secluded spots or to the hills and beaches. Today, on the skipper's birthday we decided to go on a trip!
14772 reads Mumbai
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's vacay photos scream love.Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: From beach to the hills, cricketer & Anushka Sharma's vacay photos scream love.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cricketer Virat Kohli and captain of the Indian cricket team has inspired millions with his hard work, determination and drive to rise to the top. On an off the pitch, Virat is not only known as India's top cricketers but also a superstar in his own right. Currently, the ace batsmen is also one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with a whopping fan base of 82.2 millions followers. His marriage to actress Anushka Sharma only took his popularity to the next level as the couple are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples on social media. 

Their celebrity couple name, Virushka, is almost used as a synonym while describing them and their photos or videos take the Internet by storm and rightly so. Virat and Anushka, who are soon expecting their first child, have made netizens fall in love with them over the last few years. Yes, their photos may have played a big part but both the personalities have never failed to praise each other in public. 

While Anushka showers love and appreciates Virat for the smallest things, Virat, on the other hand, makes sure to talk about his journey with Anushka and the value she has added to his life, every chance he gets. Apart from their appreciation for each other, the couple's social media pictures also become a big talking point. Given their busy lives, Virushka often take a break and head for vacations to secluded spots or to the hills and beaches. Their pictures are proof that they love spending time outdoors and are definitely nature lovers.   

Today, as Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday, we decided to take a look at such moments and the couple's vacation photos which have gone viral in the last few years making fans fall in love all over again. Check it out:  

Beach Bums 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

When she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing. He went on to say how the actress taught him the importance of companionship. When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person.
Virat Kohli

One with Nature 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love recognizes love

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her.
Virat Kohli

In The Hills 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In heaven, literally

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Honestly, we’re quite similar as people. We like doing the same things. We get such little time to be with each other that when we’re together, we just want to chill. We’re happy just walking around when abroad. We just want to spend that time being normal — buying water or knickknacks at the supermarket. Both of us take pleasure in these little things. I find it hard to say what ways we differ in.
Anushka Sharma

Here's wishing Virat Kohli a very Happy Birthday!  

ALSO READ: #HappyBirthdayVirat trends on Twitter as fans wish the Indian skipper on his 32nd birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli thank their mum's on Mother's Day: Your loving spirit helped us pave our way
Karwa Chauth 2020: Anushka & Virat to Priyanka & Nick; here's how celebs celebrated the festival last year
Anushka Sharma wants Shah Rukh Khan to have 'legendary birthday' as she pens a sweet note for him; Take a look
Anushka Sharma showers birthday love on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with a stunning pic
Soon to be mom Anushka Sharma's insightful words on perception and truth will compel you to introspect
Virat Kohli's viral video of asking Anushka Sharma from the ground if she has eaten is too cute to miss

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement