Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: From beach to the hills, cricketer & Anushka Sharma's vacay photos scream love

Given their busy lives, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often take a break and head for vacations to secluded spots or to the hills and beaches. Today, on the skipper's birthday we decided to go on a trip!

Cricketer Virat Kohli and captain of the Indian cricket team has inspired millions with his hard work, determination and drive to rise to the top. On an off the pitch, Virat is not only known as India's top cricketers but also a superstar in his own right. Currently, the ace batsmen is also one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with a whopping fan base of 82.2 millions followers. His marriage to actress only took his popularity to the next level as the couple are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples on social media.

Their celebrity couple name, Virushka, is almost used as a synonym while describing them and their photos or videos take the Internet by storm and rightly so. Virat and Anushka, who are soon expecting their first child, have made netizens fall in love with them over the last few years. Yes, their photos may have played a big part but both the personalities have never failed to praise each other in public.

While Anushka showers love and appreciates Virat for the smallest things, Virat, on the other hand, makes sure to talk about his journey with Anushka and the value she has added to his life, every chance he gets. Apart from their appreciation for each other, the couple's social media pictures also become a big talking point. Given their busy lives, Virushka often take a break and head for vacations to secluded spots or to the hills and beaches. Their pictures are proof that they love spending time outdoors and are definitely nature lovers.

Today, as Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday, we decided to take a look at such moments and the couple's vacation photos which have gone viral in the last few years making fans fall in love all over again. Check it out:

Beach Bums

When she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing. He went on to say how the actress taught him the importance of companionship. When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. Virat Kohli

One with Nature

The constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her. Virat Kohli

In The Hills

Honestly, we’re quite similar as people. We like doing the same things. We get such little time to be with each other that when we’re together, we just want to chill. We’re happy just walking around when abroad. We just want to spend that time being normal — buying water or knickknacks at the supermarket. Both of us take pleasure in these little things. I find it hard to say what ways we differ in. Anushka Sharma Here's wishing Virat Kohli a very Happy Birthday! ALSO READ: #HappyBirthdayVirat trends on Twitter as fans wish the Indian skipper on his 32nd birthday

