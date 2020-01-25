Happy Birthday Vishal Aditya Singh: THESE photos of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant prove he is a total charmer

Today, as the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh turns a year older, we bring to you some of his pictures that prove that he is Telly world's hottie. Take a look.

He is tall, he is dark and he is handsome! Plus, he has long luscious locks that we'd love to play with. Wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than the Bihari boy, Vishal Aditya Singh. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who is currently locked in 's show and spreading his magic there. With his drool-worthy looks and moves, he's made a special place in many hearts. The Chandrakanta actor entered the controversial show as wild-card contestant and since then has been the talk-of-the-town for many reasons.

The handsome hunk started his journey in the Indian Television industry with historical drama Chandragupta Maurya where he played the role of Shashank. He then went to star opposite Dipika Kakkar and Avika Gor starrer Sasural Simar Ka. He later proved his acting mettle in soap operas like Begusarai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. But, it is after Chandrakanta that Vishal attained massive success. He was not only known for his acting chops but his love affair with then-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The ex-flames later went on to do a dancing reality show together, where they made head turns with their amazing moves and fiery fights. It is after this, that Vishal got the big ticket to Bigg Boss 13.

Though his game in the BB 13 house has been a roller-coaster ride till now, he has proved that nothing deter him from winning the trophy. Today, on 25 January, Vishal turns a year older. Yes, it is Vishal's birthday today and here we are to celebrate this special occasion with an ode to his eye-popping handsomeness.

Isn't he a complete stunner and charmer? Proves the point, 'Ek Bihari sab pe bhari'. Wishing Vishal Aditya Singh a very happy birthday and sending loads of luck to him.

