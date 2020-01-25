Happy Birthday Vishal Aditya Singh: THESE photos of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant prove he is a total charmer

Today, as the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh turns a year older, we bring to you some of his pictures that prove that he is Telly world's hottie. Take a look.
8833 reads Mumbai Updated: January 25, 2020 10:02 am
Happy Birthday Vishal Aditya Singh: THESE photos of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant prove he is a total charmer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

He is tall, he is dark and he is handsome! Plus, he has long luscious locks that we'd love to play with. Wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than the Bihari boy, Vishal Aditya Singh. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who is currently locked in Salman Khan's show and spreading his magic there. With his drool-worthy looks and moves, he's made a special place in many hearts. The Chandrakanta actor entered the controversial show as wild-card contestant and since then has been the talk-of-the-town for many reasons. 

The handsome hunk started his journey in the Indian Television industry with historical drama Chandragupta Maurya where he played the role of Shashank. He then went to star opposite Dipika Kakkar and Avika Gor starrer Sasural Simar Ka. He later proved his acting mettle in soap operas like Begusarai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. But, it is after Chandrakanta that Vishal attained massive success. He was not only known for his acting chops but his love affair with then-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The ex-flames later went on to do a dancing reality show together, where they made head turns with their amazing moves and fiery fights. It is after this, that Vishal got the big ticket to Bigg Boss 13. 

Though his game in the BB 13 house has been a roller-coaster ride till now, he has proved that nothing deter him from winning the trophy. Today, on 25 January, Vishal turns a year older. Yes, it is Vishal's birthday today and here we are to celebrate this special occasion with an ode to his eye-popping handsomeness. 

Take a look at Vishal's awe-inspiring pictures here: 

1) Now that's an Uber cool picture

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

101k... Aapna parivaar bada ho raha hai... Thank you everyone

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

2) That intense look! Mashallah

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Where do I begin to thank all of you. Thank you for loving me, For inspiring me to do my best, for your consistent support, for giving me the strength that it takes to go out there and perform amidst so much stress and most importantly for understanding me..! I want all of you to be proud of me. I want to thank all of you again for being the best fans possible. No matter how short or long this Nach Baliye journey was, I always remained true to myself. Your love made this journey more beautiful and memorable..! Nach Baliye Apne aap mein hi special tha, aur isse yaadgar Aapke pyaar ne banaya..! Shukriya Dil se..! #ViRima @starplus @banijayasia #madhurimatuli #SKTV

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

3) Hotness Personified

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay wild

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

4) Tenu Kala Chashma Jachda Hai 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ye wali photo Bhi mere bhai ne click KI Hai @kks.cs

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

5) Can't take my eyes off you! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is safe for me to see the truth.i trust my intuition.

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

6) Fitness game on point

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Search for something that makes u forget to remember your self. @ilmanaazphotography1

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

7) Those chiseled abs and toned body

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Summer is here.

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

8) His looks are stealing hearts of millions

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why not?

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

9) Leaving us speechless 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Connected @ilmanaazphotography1

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

10) Sexy as hell 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mujh mein tujhsa koi aur tujh mein mujhsa koi, Lagata hain Reha Gaya hai.

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

Isn't he a complete stunner and charmer? Proves the point, 'Ek Bihari sab pe bhari'. Wishing Vishal Aditya Singh a very happy birthday and sending loads of luck to him. 

Credits :Pinkvilla / Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement