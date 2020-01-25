Happy Birthday Vishal Aditya Singh: THESE photos of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant prove he is a total charmer
He is tall, he is dark and he is handsome! Plus, he has long luscious locks that we'd love to play with. Wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than the Bihari boy, Vishal Aditya Singh. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who is currently locked in Salman Khan's show and spreading his magic there. With his drool-worthy looks and moves, he's made a special place in many hearts. The Chandrakanta actor entered the controversial show as wild-card contestant and since then has been the talk-of-the-town for many reasons.
The handsome hunk started his journey in the Indian Television industry with historical drama Chandragupta Maurya where he played the role of Shashank. He then went to star opposite Dipika Kakkar and Avika Gor starrer Sasural Simar Ka. He later proved his acting mettle in soap operas like Begusarai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. But, it is after Chandrakanta that Vishal attained massive success. He was not only known for his acting chops but his love affair with then-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The ex-flames later went on to do a dancing reality show together, where they made head turns with their amazing moves and fiery fights. It is after this, that Vishal got the big ticket to Bigg Boss 13.
Though his game in the BB 13 house has been a roller-coaster ride till now, he has proved that nothing deter him from winning the trophy. Today, on 25 January, Vishal turns a year older. Yes, it is Vishal's birthday today and here we are to celebrate this special occasion with an ode to his eye-popping handsomeness.
Take a look at Vishal's awe-inspiring pictures here:
1) Now that's an Uber cool picture
2) That intense look! Mashallah!
Where do I begin to thank all of you. Thank you for loving me, For inspiring me to do my best, for your consistent support, for giving me the strength that it takes to go out there and perform amidst so much stress and most importantly for understanding me..! I want all of you to be proud of me. I want to thank all of you again for being the best fans possible. No matter how short or long this Nach Baliye journey was, I always remained true to myself. Your love made this journey more beautiful and memorable..! Nach Baliye Apne aap mein hi special tha, aur isse yaadgar Aapke pyaar ne banaya..! Shukriya Dil se..! #ViRima @starplus @banijayasia #madhurimatuli #SKTV
3) Hotness Personified
4) Tenu Kala Chashma Jachda Hai
5) Can't take my eyes off you!
6) Fitness game on point
7) Those chiseled abs and toned body
8) His looks are stealing hearts of millions
9) Leaving us speechless
10) Sexy as hell
Isn't he a complete stunner and charmer? Proves the point, 'Ek Bihari sab pe bhari'. Wishing Vishal Aditya Singh a very happy birthday and sending loads of luck to him.
