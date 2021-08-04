Happy Birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 5 songs composed by him that prove he's the king of quiet composition

Vishal Bhardwaj is one such name who has not only given some amazing movies to Bollywood but has also given some memorable tunes to the industry. This man is undoubtedly multi-talented, and it goes without saying that Bollywood is blessed to have such a gem of a talent. Well, the filmmaker-musician has turned a year older today, and on his special day, we would like to highlight some of the best songs composed by him.

1) Chod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan – Maachis

The 1996 movie Maachis remains close to the heart of many. This movie has some of the best songs, which people have still not forgotten, and even in today's time, people wouldn't mind listening to this song. This is a lovely song featuring Chandrachur Singh, Tabu, Raj Zutshi and Kanwaljeet Singh. It was sung by Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Vinod Sehgal and Kay Kay and composed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

2) Naina – Omkara

Omkara is one gem of a film and talking about the songs; they are such that many people still have them in their playlist. Naina is a heart's cry, and it enters straight into your soul with rustic vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

3) U, Me Aur Hum (Title Track) – U Me Aur Hum

U, Me Aur Hum's title track proves that why Vishal Bhardwaj is undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to quiet compositions. Shreya Ghoshal sings this melodious song, and this arguably is Bharadwaj's most commercial soundtrack since he began composing.

4) Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji – Ishqiya

There was a time during the '50s and '60s in Bollywood when songs used to be heavy with accordions. Well, Vishal Bhardwaj brought back that time with Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji in Ishqiya. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings this song, and its vintage quality hits the right chord every time.

5) Gulon Mein Rang Bhare – Haider

With an album where the more upbeat songs like Aao Na and Bismil stole the limelight, Bhardwaj included his rendition of Mehdi Hassan's ghazal for Kashmir's Hamlet and Ophelia as and tumble down the snow-clad mountains. Arijit Singh's voice is just the cherry on the top.

