Happy Birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: Filmmaker, musician & writer, here's a brief look at his multifaceted career

Bollywood has scores of extremely talented personalities in various departments like acting, writing and music, but not many that can ace multiple things. One such person who has proven his talent, time and again, in different creative zones has been Vishal Bhardwaj. While we know him for his intense films such as Haider, Saat Khoon Maaf and Omkara, Vishal first showed off his creative side in the industry as a music composer and singer. Today, as Vishal celebrates his 55th birthday, we decided to go down memory lane and take a brief look at the filmmaker's work over the years.

The Music Composer

Vishal Bhardwaj made his Bollywood debut in 1995 as a music composer and soon went on to work in multiple films. Within just a year at the movies, Vishal won the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent for his work with Gulzar in the film Maachis. After much recognition in the first two years, Vishal's career grew manifold. Remember the catchy song 'Daudaa Daudaa Bhaagaa Bhaagaa Sa' from Chachi 420? Well, thanks to Vishal who composed the film's much loved music. Vishal's music in films like Godmother, Kaminey and Ishqiya among others have brought him many accolades. His most recent music work was on Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya.

The Writer

Known for his adaptations of William Shakespeare's work in the last few years, Vishal has given the audiences great cinematic experiences with his films. Apart from writing feature films like Omkara and Kaminey, Vishal is credited to have written short films and an award-winning children's film as well. While he began his screenwriter career with the popular Makdee in 2002, Vishal won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for writing and directing the The Blue Umbrella in 2005. He has also written a short film titled Blood Brothers. Vishal's recent work in the last few years includes Pataakha, Rangoon and Talvar for which he won a National Film Award for Best Screenplay.

The Filmmaker

The words intense, gritty, twisted are often used to describe Vishal's work. While his films like Rangoon and Pataakha may have taken the box office by storm, his films like Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey, Ishqiya and Haider have stood the test of time and emerged as winners. Vishal's work has largely impressed critics and he also won several Best Director awards over the years. While Vishal adapts plays and literature work into his own and gives it his twist, he also takes inspiration and portrays real-life incidents like the Kashmir conflict or the double-murder case in Irrfan starrer Talvar. We hope the multi-talented Vishal continues to surprise us with his varied projects.

Here's wishing Vishal Bhardwaj a very happy birthday!

