Happy Birthday Waheeda Rehman: THROWBACK to when legendary actress reminisced her bond with Helen, Asha Parekh

Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman needs no introduction as her versatile acting ability and beauty is enough for it. She has turned a year wiser on February 03 and from the 1960s till today, she is ruling the hearts of her fans. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, she debuted in Hindi Cinema with the 1956 film CID which was directed by Raj Khosla. She has worked in several movies including Guide, Adalat, Trishul, Neel Kamal among others. She also enjoyed a sweet friendship with her colleagues Helen and Asha Parekh. The trio was the most loved and talked-about trios of the ‘60s. On Waheeda Rehman’s birthday, let's dive into the past when she talked about her friendship with Helen and Asha Parekh.

While chit-chatting with Twinkle Khanna in one of the interviews on Tweak India’s YouTube channel, Waheeda Rehman remembered her trip with Helen and Asha Parekh to Turkey and shared the anecdote. She said that they all went on a cruise in Scandinavian countries and had great fun there. However, she added that they never danced together off-cameras, despite the fact that they all were fantastic dancers of their time.

Waheeda Rehman also talked about the most important things in a female friendship and said understanding and trust for each other is necessary. She also said that one should not try to change the other person and rather accept them for who they are.

When asked about her bucket list thing, Waheeda Rehman mentioned that she wants to do scuba diving someday.

Happy Birthday Waheeda ji!

ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman reveals the reason for calling Dev Anand 'decent flirt' and it has a 'Guide' connect