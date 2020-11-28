Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Best childhood pictures of the Bhoot Police actress that will make you go aww

As Yami Gautam turns a year older today, we bring to you her adorable childhood pictures that will surely leave you amazed. Check out them.

The gorgeous Yami Gautam is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The talented actress made an impressive debut with the film Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Post this, she has been unstoppable and has been proving her mettle as a talented actor with ever film. Her performance in films like URI: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil and Bala was noteworthy. To note, her film Bala was a massive success at the box-office India and was among the blockbuster films. She is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Ginny Weds Sunny.

Today, Yami is celebrating her birthday and is receiving heartfelt wishes from her family members, friends from the film industry and from her loyal fan base. Besides Hindi Cinema, she has explored Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

Born on November 28, 1988, Yami hails from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh. At the age of 20, she decided to venture into an acting career and gave her left full-time studies for it. Before making a mark in Bollywood, she started her acting journey from television. She made her TV debut with the series Chand Ke Paar Chalo, and was also seen in the soap opera Raajkumar Aaryyan. Following this, she played her most notable role in the show Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. After making her debut in lead with the 2009 Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha, the Kaabil actress made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy-drama Vicky Donor. And needless to say after that, there was no looking back as she managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry.

Besides her acting prowess, the elegant diva also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often steals her fan's hearts with her stunning pictures. Her Instagram is flooded with her adorable childhood pictures. Needless to say, Yami looks cute as a button in her childhood photos that comes as a treat for her fans. One simply cannot miss her cuteness in the photos that will surely leave you in awe of the actress. As she turns a year older today, we bring to you some of her best childhood photos.

Take a look at the pictures:

Read Also: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Yami Gautam & others celebrate Delhi Crime's Emmy Award win

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Yami Gautam Instagram

Share your comment ×