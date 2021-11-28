Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam to Vicky Donor, actress' transition from TV to films

It is Yami Gautam’s birthday and we are here to celebrate this beautiful self-made queen! The gorgeous actress made her debut 13 years ago on the small screen with ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo’. Since then, even though her journey has had its fair share of ups and downs, Yami has come a long way all thanks to her scintillating talent and immense dedication. In the last decade, the actress has proved her mettle. She even took on the daunting task of making a transition from TV to the movies, and came out successfully on the other side.

In an interview with DNA in 2013, Yami had said, “Yes, ultimately one loves to be in films but whether it was a 100-episode soap on TV, a 30-second commercial or a two hour movie, I have been very choosy and that has paid off.” Truly, the actress took on some amazing, well-written characters and gave justice to them. So here are some of her works that played a huge role in making her what she is today.

Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam (2009-2010)

This renowned TV drama is often considered as Yami's passport to success because of its fascinating narrative. It was loosely inspired by the Hindi film 'Delhi 6' and dealt with the delicate topic of caste politics in Uttar Pradesh. The actor was cast alongside Gaurav Khanna in the show. With their electric onstage chemistry, the two ended up causing quite a stir among the audience. The duo was extremely loved by the viewers. Before this, Yami was seen in shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Raajkumar Aaryyan. However, this show brought her to the limelight.

Ullasa Utsaha (2010)

Yami's first Kannada feature film, 'Ullasa Utsaha,' followed the escapades of a carefree young man who falls in love with a girl from his neighbourhood. It was a remake of the Telugu rom-com 'Ullasamga Utsahamga,' directed by Devaraja Palan and filmed in Kannada. It was Yami's first taste of the big screen.

Nuvvila (2011)

Yami Gautam made her Telugu cinema debut with 'Nuvvila,' which was produced by Ramoji Rao. This Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy focused on the romantic escapades of three young men who work in a pizza parlour. It was released in 2011 and starred Yami with another newcomer, Ajay.

Vicky Donor (2012)

'Vicky Donor' captured audiences' attention with its humorous yet touching plot about a young guy who chooses to donate his sperm. It was released in 2012 and starred Yami as the main character's romantic lead. Simply put, she performed an excellent job in her position and won several prizes as a result. 'Vicky Donor,' which was made on a shoestring budget, was a box office smash. Yami Gautam received numerous awards for her acting abilities and Vicky Donor earned her a slew of prizes.

Gouravam (2013)

'Gouravam' without a question was Yami's most controversial movie. It was directed by Radha Mohan and focused on the controversial topic of honour killing.

Badlapur (2015)

With its violent narrative and earnest acting, Sriram Raghavan directed 'Badlapur,' billed as an action-drama, created a buzz among cinema buffs and reviewers alike. Yami was cast opposite Varun Dhawan.

Bhoot Police (2021)

Yami’s most recent work was Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. Yami was appreciated for her acting in this movie.

