Happy Birthday Yash Chopra: 5 unforgettable movies by King of Romance that redefined love on silver screen

On Yash Chopra’s 88th birth anniversary, we bring you some of the best movies by the legendary filmmaker that is proof that he was the ultimate king of romance.

Bollywood has witnessed several phenomenal filmmakers who have left a mark on the audience’s hearts with their fantabulous work. Amid this was Yash Chopra who often amazed everyone with the way he presented human emotions in the story which was relatable to one and all. In fact, every movie buff will name a bunch of movies by this legendary filmmaker just at the drop of a hat. This was how Yash Chopra had spellbound his audience. The way he presented every story was stupendous and he made sure to touch millions of hearts with every movie he shot.

Interestingly, in his career spanning over five decades, Yash Chopra has given us several blockbuster movies. In fact, while his contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled, he even emerged as the king of romance. He has given a new definition of love and drama on the silver screen time and again. So, on his 88th birth anniversary, as we miss this maverick, here we bring five of his best movies which redefined love for his audience and served as a perfect gift for every lover:

Kabhi Kabhie

This 1976 release featured a great ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, and Neetu Singh in the lead. Kabhi Kabhie was a perfect blend of human emotions especially the beautiful feeling of love. The story revolved around college love birds and how their lives took different routes due to circumstances, but the old flames were reunited after their kids found love in each other and how they dealt with this situation. The movie was touted to be a musical romantic drama and was a massive hit at the box office.

Chandni

Another romantic musical film by Yash Chopra, Chandni featured , Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in the lead. Chandni perfectly captured the emotions of a girl who was in unconditional love with her man until destiny plays a cruel game and their lives turn upside down. While Chandni highlights the selflessness of a woman, it also displayed her strength to overcome every obstacle coming her way. And besides who can forget Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi’s sizzling chemistry which gave major couple goals.

Darr

This was another phenomenal creation by Yash Chopra wherein the villain managed to outshine the lead actor. Darr featured Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead while was seen as the lead antagonist. The movie was a story of a crazy lover-cum-stalker who goes out of his way to try to get his girl. As much as this handsome villain scared us, we still were swooned away by his charm. This was the kind of magic Yash Chopra had on his viewers.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Another incredible collaboration of Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, Dil To Pagal, which also featured Karisma Kapoor and in the lead, was musical drama, which reinstated our belief in true love. While this 1997 release spoke volumes about friendship, it came with a message that someone somewhere is made for you.

Veer Zara

India and Pakistan are known to have strained relationships since the beginning. Amid this, a cross border love story by Yash Chopra, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and managed to win millions of hearts. Veer Zaara was a story of unconditional love with no commitments at all. It was all about the sheer feeling of love. From story to music, direction to performances, everything about Veer Zara will always be close to our hearts.

