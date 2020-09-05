Happy Birthday Zain Kapoor: 10 times Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's son won hearts with his adorable PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little munchkin Zain Kapoor turns a year older on September 5. Meanwhile, check out some of his adorable photos.

tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 and the couple has been inseparable since then. There is no doubt that the two of them shell out major relationship goals for all others out there. To add to this, they are now the doting parents of two children – Misha and Zain. The family happily celebrated Misha’s birthday a few days back amidst the partial lockdown at home. And now, it’s time for some more celebrations as Zain Kapoor turns 2!

Yes, that’s right. The little munchkin turns a year older on 2nd September. He is the apple of the eye of the Kapoor family just like his sister Misha. As the little guy and his parents gear up for his birthday celebrations, we look back into some of the most adorable pictures of Zain that have won hearts on the internet from time to time. Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to him. For now, let’s dive in and have a look at the pictures.

This is probably one of the most adorable pictures of Zain with his father Shahid Kapoor. The actor holds him up adorably as the latter looks on in this candid moment.

Just to remind our readers, the black and white picture on the right is of none other than Shahid himself! We bet Zain is an exact carbon copy of his father, isn’t it?

One can clearly figure out how happy the little guy is as he plays in his mother's arms.

This makes for an adorable family picture but we can't take our eyes of little Zain as he waits patiently for his siste Misha to tie a Rakhi on his hand.

There is no denying this fact that Zain looks cute as a button in this picture as he gives a confused expression while looking at the camera.

Here's another adorable picture of Zain with Misha Kapoor in which the two of them twin in matching outfits. And yes, their expressions steal our hearts again!

Seems like the brother-sister duo is inseparable! Whether it is play time or whether it is spending time on the beach, Zain never leaves Misha's side and this picture is proof.

Mira Rajput and Zain make for the coolest mother-son duo in B-town and here's the proof!

We can't take our eyes of Zain Kapoor here as he looks on the other side with wonder.

This is among the cutest photos of Zain Kapoor and Mira Rajput as the mother-son duo twin in similar outfits.

