Happy Birthday Zain Kapoor: When Shahid Kapoor revealed the interesting story behind his son’s name

and Mira Rajput have been one of the power couples in Bollywood and they never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. The Kabir Singh actor had broken millions of hearts when he had tied the knot with Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage in 2015. Ever since then, the power couple has been head over heels in love with each other and often win hearts with their mushy chemistry.

Interestingly, Mira and Shahid have been proud parents of two kids – daughter Misha and son Zain. While the couple had embraced parenthood for the first time in 2016, their little family was completed with the arrival of their son Zain Kapoor in 2018. To note, star kids have always been the talk of the town ever since they are born. From their first pic, to welcome in the house, their pap pics, everything about star kids make the headlines. The situation was no different for Misha and Zain. Interestingly, Shahid’s sunny boy had even grabbed the attention for his name as well. And while Zain is turning three today, did you know who had chosen the name for the little munchkin?

Talking about the same, Shahid, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla had stated the couple had mutually decided on the name. In fact, Shahid and Mira had zeroed in the name during the latter’s first pregnancy. Yes! You read it right. The power couple had finalised two names when they were set to embrace parenthood for the first time – Misha and Zain. While they were blessed with a daughter the first time, they went with Misha and post the arrival of their son they were stuck with Zain. “We kind of decided both the names together when we were having our first baby. So, when the boy happened to be, we stuck to Zain,” Shahid was quoted saying.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira, undoubtedly, have some special plans for their little munchkin’s third birthday. While two haven’t revealed any plans for Zain’s special day, it will indeed be something beautiful just like Misha’s recent birthday celebration which had a rainbow theme.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput pen a sweet birthday note for Misha Kapoor: You are the light of our lives