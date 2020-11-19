Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: 5 songs from her films that prove she is Bollywood’s ultimate dancing diva

On the occasion of Zeenat Aman's 69th birthday, we bring you her top 5 famous songs that are still loved by all. Check them out.

Zeenat Aman is one of the most talented and charismatic actresses of the '70s era in Bollywood. Making her debut in 1971 with Hulchul, she has appeared in over 80 movies and with each film she has proved her versatility as an actor. In her career spanning over more than 40 years, she has several hits to her credit. The actress has given blockbusters like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don and Yaadon Ki Baaraat to name a few. Her breakthrough came with the film Haré Rama Haré Krishna in 1971. The super hit song Dum Maaro Dum from the film shot her to instant fame. This movie earned her Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and BFJA Award for Best Actress. Post this, the diva was unstoppable and won millions of hearts. From playing a bohemian club dancer to a vamp, Zeenat got under the skin of every character with perfection.

Born on November 19, 1951 in Bombay, the evergreen star was partially raised in US and Europe. She started modelling at the age of 19 and participated in many beauty pageants. Before venturing into the Bollywood, she won the title of Miss Aisa Pacific 1970. She is the first South Asian woman to bag the title. She has been noted for being one of the few to play unconventional roles in Bollywood, breaking the traditional taboo and revolutionizing the Hindi film industry.

Known for her boldness, Zeenat set the stage on fire with her bold avatar in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She redefined bold and sensuous as she sashayed down the village in a transparent white saree. The Don actress is said to have introduced a western-style of boldness to Indian cinema as in Qurbani (1980) she wore a bikini. Zeenat is credited to change the way a Hindi film heroine looked with thigh-high slights and blouses. Her impeccable fashion sense was noteworthy in every film. Besides this, one thing that makes her films memorable is the iconic songs. Her films are still loved and remembered for their hit numbers. As Zeenat Aman turns 69 today, we bring you her top 5 famous songs that her fans will always cherish.

1. Dum Maro Dum

The song is from 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna and is sung by Asha Bhosle. It is picturized on Zeenat Aman and with this track, the actress won many hearts. Anand Bakshi wrote the song and it was composed by Rahul Dev Burman. It is one of the most popular songs and is still loved by everyone.

2. Chura liya hai Tumne

The romantic song features Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora in a party. Zeenat confesses her love and the song talks about staying with each other and not changing regardless of circumstances. Sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, the song shows Zeenat playing a guitar while singing and dancing.

3. Aap Jaisa Koi

It was the debut song of Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan, and was composed by Indian producer Biddu. The song was featured in the film as an item number and picturised on Zeenat Aman. It has been remixed and sampled by many other artists

4. Laila O Laila

This hit number is from the movie Qurbani and it shows Zeenat Aman singing and dancing in a club. The song is sung by Amit Kumar and Kanchan..

5. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

The song is from film Ajnabee released in 1974. Rajesh Khanna is seen romancing Zeenat Aman in the song, in the rain. It is sung by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

