Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: 5 songs of the actress which should never be recreated

Zeenat Aman, one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry, has turned a year older today. She rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970 and soon, in the same year, decided to pursue acting as her career and stepped into the world of Bollywood. She made her debut in the film ‘The Evil Within’ alongside popular actor Dev Anand. With determination in her eyes, she made a mark in the industry by doing films namely Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974) etc. She is also known for her remarkable performances in some of the popular Bollywood songs which are cherished till date.

On that note, one cannot deny that this year, several popular songs have been recreated in Bollywood. ‘Jehda Nasha’ from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero and ‘Manike’ from Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God are the new additions to the list. However, there are some songs that we feel should not be recreated as they have their own charm. And Zeenat Aman starrer songs are on the list as well. Have a look at 5 songs of the legendary actress which we feel should never be recreated ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ from the film ‘Haré Rama Haré Krishna’ (1971) Sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, the song ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ features Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. This iconic song is written by Anand Bakshi and music composed by R. D. Burman. This song is so popular, even in today’s times. The evidence of this fact is that whenever the festival of Raksha Bandhan takes place, many households across the country prefer to play this song.

‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ from the film ‘Don’ (1978) Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ was sung by Kishore Kumar. This evergreen song was written by Anjaan. For those unaware, the film Don was a blockbuster hit in those times, not only because of the commendable acting skills of the lead actors but also because of the popularity of these songs. The beats and the tune of the song will make you jump off your seat and dance a little.

‘Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana’ from the film ‘Don’ (1978) Sung by popular singer Asha Bhosle, the evergreen song ‘Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana’ from the film Don (1978) is still loved by people across generations even today. This song features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in crucial roles. The magical dance performance delivered by Zeenat Aman is loved by many till date. She is no less than a dancing queen of the industry.

‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ from the film ‘Qurbani’ (1980) ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ is a popular soundtrack of the 1980 Bollywood film Qurbani. This song marked the debut of Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan and was composed by British Indian producer Biddu. In this song, Zeenat Aman has delivered a classic dance performance that has surely raised the standards of the Indian film industry. The confidence and the grace with which she performs on stage are loved by many. This song has won several awards in the Best Song category as well.