Happy birthday Zoya Akhtar: Here’s how Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor wished her

From Gully Boy to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, director Zoya Akhtar has delivered several entertaining movies for the audience to binge on over the years. While she has been on a success spree lately, the filmmaker has now entered a new year of her life as she celebrates her birthday today. The special day has garnered wishes from various celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read on to know how the celebrities wished the renowned filmmaker on her birthday.

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor wish Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

As filmmaker Zoya Akhtar enters a new year of her life today, the occasion observed wishes pouring in for her from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Zoya, wherein the two can be seen sharing a side hug and wrote, “Happy birthday Zoya.” Actor Anil Kapoor also wished her by penning a note which stated, “Happy birthday to my friend and creative genius.”



Next in the line to heap wishes on Kareena Kapoor Khan who showered the filmmaker with love on her special day and penned, “Happy birthday Zoya…love you lots…” Zoya Akhtar’s birthday seems to have left the entire Bollywood fraternity elated as many showered her with love and wishes. Katrina Kaif too joined the line and wished her, “Happy birthday - nobody like you….the original path breaker.” Tagging Zoya, she also wrote, “Love you.”



On Akhtar’s birthday, actor Vijay Varma also took to his Instagram stories and shared a love-soaked picture wherein the Jaane Jaan actor can be seen planting a kiss on Akhtar’s cheeks. Sharing the photograph, Vijay wrote, “Happy birthday queen Zo.”

Exploring the work front of Zoya Akhtar

Up next, Zoya is set to come up with The Archies, which will introduce a set of debutants including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the industry. The teen musical comedy Netflix film will be released on the 7th of December.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Khushi Kapoor on how she bonded with Suhana, Agastya, other co-stars: 'We were forced to spend…'