Happy Children’s Day: Child actors who won our hearts with their stellar performances in movies this year

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have your childhood spent on a film set? That was the case for a lot of our favorite stars we know and love! Let us recall some of the child actors who have delivered stellar performances in Indian films this year. As we recall the notable works of the child actors, let us not forget the significance of today. Today is celebrated as Children’s Day in India which marks the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known to have been fond of children. This day is celebrated to highlight the importance of education and the welfare of children. In order to achieve this aim, our Bollywood films leave no stone unturned to highlight this importance via movies.

Let us have a look! Bhavin Rabari from Chhello Show Bhavin Rabari, the 12-year-old child star of India's official selection for Oscars 2023 — Chhello Show — is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. It is a no-brainer that his talent speaks for him and he, at such a tender age, has managed to be a part of a film that will be showcased at the Academy awards, popularly known as the Oscars. In this Gujarati film, he plays the role of ‘Samay’. Do have a look at this film today and let us know in the comments section how you feel about the same.

Ahmad Ibn Umar from Laal Singh Chaddha Ahmad Ibn Umar, a child actor, rose to fame after playing the role of young “Laal Singh” in the Hindi film “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. This 10-year-old boy hails from the Zaldagar area of Srinagar. He made his onscreen debut with the 2019 film Notebook and since then, he is working on himself to deliver landmark performances in Indian cinema. Recently, his role as ‘young Laal’ was appreciated by many critics.

Varun Buddhadev from Toolsidas Junior The 16-year-old child actor Varun Buddhadev who was seen in the movie Toolsidas Junior is gradually rising to fame nowadays and the credits go to his remarkable acting skills. 2022 has indeed been a special year for him. For those unaware, here is a bit of information for you. At the 68th National Film Awards ceremony held in Delhi, producers Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, director Mridul Toolsidass, and child actor Varun Buddhadev received two awards for their film Toolsidas Junior - Best Hindi Film and Special Mention in Child Actor category to Buddhadev. Do have a look at his epic performances in the film.

Surya Khasibatla from Jalsa The 14-year-old child actor, Surya Kasibhatla, who plays a teen with cerebral palsy in a Bollywood thriller ‘Jalsa’, lives with the disability every day. Casting him in the film Jalsa, despite his medical condition, was indeed a historic move by the makers of the film. And, Kasibhatla aced the delivery of his role with flying colours. This Vidya Balan starrer film earned the limelight owing to the superb acting skills of Kasibhatla.

Inayat Verma as Young Mithali Raj from Shabaash Mithu Inayat Verma, the 8-year-old child actor, was featured in actor Taapsee Pannu's film Shabaash Mithu as young Mithali Raj. She plays the role of ‘young Mithali’ – an adorable little girl who is seen learning Bharatnatyam in her hometown Secunderabad. She was also seen in 2020 film ‘Ludo’.Slowly and gradually, the innocence on her face is stealing the hearts of many. In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. Do have a look at how this child actor delivers her role with confidence and grace.