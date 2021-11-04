Happy Diwali 2021: Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora among others send fans festive wishes.

After the lull of 2020, Diwali 2021 looks much brighter and happier. The festivities kickstarted on a high and Diwali was officially in order. Bollywood actors also stepped out for some last minute shopping or went all out to promote their films. Some others even hosted elaborate Diwali bashes.

On the auspicious day of the festival, celebs took to social media to wish their fans a very Happy Diwali. While at it, they also gave a glimpse of their Diwali. Sharing a throwback family photo, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response."

Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses of the Diwali celebrations at home that began with an early morning pooja. Soha captioned it, "Happy Diwali may love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart @kunalkemmu." Malaika Arora also posted a video wishing her fans and followers a very Happy Diwali.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh gave a glimpse of the fun they had as a family on Diwali morning.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs' Diwali 2021 wishes: