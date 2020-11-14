Happy Diwali: John Abraham has a PAWfect wish for fans as he drops cute throwback photos with furry friends

On the occasion of Diwali, John Abraham, who is currently busy in shooting, shared a couple of throwback photos with his cute puppies. The Satyameva Jayate star sent out wishes to fans on the festival of lights in a cute way.

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and today, the world will celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. With everyone in a festive mood, even our Bollywood stars could not be far behind. Joining the bandwagon, John Abraham, who is currently busy with the shoot of his film Satyemeva Jayate 2, sent out the most adorable Diwali wish to his fans. The handsome star is known to be a pet lover and to wish fans on Diwali, John dropped the cutest glimpses of his furry friends.

Taking to his Instagram account, John wished everyone 'love and light' on Diwali and shared the cutest photos with his pet dogs. In the throwback photos showed us a time when Joh's pets were little puppies and the actor used to spend his free time with them. Sharing the photos, John sent the most pawsome wish to fans on Diwali and many could not stop gushing over the cute photos in the comments.

Sharing the cute photos, John wrote, "How I’d spend all my free time! #Throwback #happydiwali #love&light." Well, many fans called John and his pups 'Cuties' in the comment section as they sent out Diwali wishes to him.

Take a look at John Abraham's Diwali wish for fans:

Meanwhile, last month, John along with Divya Khosla Kumar kicked off shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow. They even shared photos from the first day of the shoot. Director Milap Milan Zaveri also kept fans updated about the 'new normal' on sets with photos from the shoot. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. It will release on May 12, 2021.

