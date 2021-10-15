Happy Dussehra: Kangana Ranaut says 'only the righteous one triumphs' as she extends wishes on Vijaya Dashami

One of the festivals that are widely celebrated across the country is Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. The day is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram defeated the mighty Ravana as per Ramayan. Not just this, on this day, it is believed as per mythology, that Goddess Durga killed demons. Every year, Btown celebs also celebrate the festival and send wishes to fans. Now, Kangana Ranaut also has extended wishes on social media with a note.

Kangana, who often expresses her thoughts via her Instagram handle, took to her story and shared a wish for fans on Dussehra. In the note, Kangana wrote, "kuch bhi ho kaise bhi ho...chahe waqt lag jaye lekin..only the righteous one triumphs...Jeet Hamesha achayi ki hoti hai (No matter what happens, no matter how much time it takes, only the righteous one triumphs, goodness always wins)" With it, she wished everyone "happy dussehra." The star's sister Rangoli Chandel also shared a wish on the festival on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana sent out good wishes on Maha Navami as she offered prayers at her home temple. On the work front, Kangana has kicked off the production of her film Tiku Weds Sheru. Recently, she shared a photo with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on social media. The actor will be playing the lead in Kangana's project. Besides this, Kangana will be seen next in Tejas. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana also has shot for Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

