Happy Dussehra: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty & others send good wishes

Updated on Oct 16, 2021 04:18 AM IST  |  44.3K
   
Anushka Sharma, Kareena, Priyanka and others wish on Dussehra
Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is celebrated every year with fervour as it marks the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated across the nation and even Bollywood stars love to spend time with their families. Today, on Dussehra, many are making the most of their time with their loved ones. While doing so, they are also extending wishes to fans. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many more, each of the Bollywood stars has sent love to their fans on social media. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a special post where she wished fans on Dussehra. Anushka Sharma also followed the same route and penned a wish for fans. Shilpa Shetty went ahead and dropped a special video wish for all the fans. In the video, the Hungama 2 actress is seen clad in a yellow kurta. She is seen wishing fans on the festival of Dussehra and sending good wishes to everyone. Other stars like Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar also took to their Instagram stories to send love to fans. Priyanka took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hope this auspicious and festive season brings healthier and happier times in our lives."  Rhea Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and others also wished on the occasion of Dussehra. 

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma wishes on Dussehra

Bhumi Pednekar wishes on Dussehra

Kareena wishes on Dussehra

Priyanka wishes on Dussehra

 

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had penned a Dussehra wish on her Instagram handle and shared her thoughts about the victory of good over evil in her note. Many Btown stars are using social media to send out good wishes on the occasion of the festival. 

Even politicians, sportspersons are using social media to extend warm wishes to citizens of the country on the festival. In many places, the celebrations have begun and effigies of Ravana and his army have been erected to be burnt in the evening to celebrate the victory of good over evil. 

