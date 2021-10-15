Happy Dussehra: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty & others send good wishes

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is celebrated every year with fervour as it marks the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated across the nation and even Bollywood stars love to spend time with their families. Today, on Dussehra, many are making the most of their time with their loved ones. While doing so, they are also extending wishes to fans. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many more, each of the Bollywood stars has sent love to their fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a special post where she wished fans on Dussehra. Anushka Sharma also followed the same route and penned a wish for fans. Shilpa Shetty went ahead and dropped a special video wish for all the fans. In the video, the Hungama 2 actress is seen clad in a yellow kurta. She is seen wishing fans on the festival of Dussehra and sending good wishes to everyone. Other stars like Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar also took to their Instagram stories to send love to fans. Priyanka took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hope this auspicious and festive season brings healthier and happier times in our lives." Rhea Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and others also wished on the occasion of Dussehra.

Take a look:

Happy Dussehra everyone. May good triumph evil in every walk of our lives. May the blessings of Lord Rama always be with us all. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/WO6AEatoza — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 15, 2021

May we always overcome the negativity within and around us… Happy Dussehra everyone! May goodness always prevail#HappyDussehra #Dussehra2021 #Dusshera pic.twitter.com/sYtQBmBWB1 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 15, 2021

May the good always conquer the evil … #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/6rwSnV3BdV — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) October 15, 2021

May Lord Rama bless you with victories which fill your life with glory. Warm wishes of Dussehra to everyone!#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/fvLA4PIODw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 15, 2021

Here’s wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Dussehra. Lots of love and joy. pic.twitter.com/otaDAWakYP — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) October 15, 2021

On this auspicious day of #Dussehra wishing everyone Peace, Happiness & Good Health to you and your family.

विजयदशमी की शुभकामनाएं. pic.twitter.com/tZ2Y3PTxEE — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 15, 2021

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had penned a Dussehra wish on her Instagram handle and shared her thoughts about the victory of good over evil in her note. Many Btown stars are using social media to send out good wishes on the occasion of the festival.

Even politicians, sportspersons are using social media to extend warm wishes to citizens of the country on the festival. In many places, the celebrations have begun and effigies of Ravana and his army have been erected to be burnt in the evening to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

