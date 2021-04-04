Happy Easter 2021: Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani & others pour in wishes for their fans

Bollywood celebrities took to their social handle and extended their wishes on Easter. Ileana D’Cruz was seen shopping last minute for the festivities.

The whole world is celebrating Easter today. This year’s celebration is low key because of coronavirus as many people are opting to stay inside. Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, , and others wished their fans Happy Easter and hoped that this Easter brings love and happiness for everyone. Earlier in the day, also took to Instagram to wish his fans. He shared an animated picture of himself, his twins Yash and Roohi and his mom Hiroo Johar.

Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute bunny face. She wrote, “Happy Easter!! Be a happy bunny & not a hangry bunny like me.” Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wished fans ‘Easter Sunday’. Malaika Arora wrote, “Have a blessed Easter. Stay Safe.” Anil Kapoor also shared a poster of with a thoughtful quote. Kajol also took to her Instagram handle and wished, “Dashing thru the snow... “ no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter.” Easter is an auspicious occasion for Christians.

Meanwhile, actress Ileana D'Cruz was spotted shopping in the city's suburbs. Illeana was seen carrying Easter sweets and she looked super stylish. The actress wore a pair of ripped denims, a knotted white top, and a flowy yellow tie-dye jacket. She even posed for the shutterbugs and wished them Happy Easter.

Take a look at wishes here:

Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection, is celebrated by making family meals, easter eggs and they also decorate their house beautifully.

