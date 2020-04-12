Happy Easter: Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan and others wish a safe Easter to all amid lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and Karisma Kapoor wish Easter Day to fans on social media.

Due to the lockdown in India because of Coronavirus, festivals and celebrations have taken a back seat. But this has not stopped our Bollywood celebrities from wishing their fans on social media. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of us quarantined to our homes, the world is celebrating Easter Day today i.e on 12th April 2020. For the uninitiated, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion. People celebrate this day with special church services, music, candlelight, flowers and ringing of church bells. Food is a big part of the Easter celebrations. The most traditional dish is roast lamb which is often followed by a Simmel cake and lots of chocolate eggs.

On the occasion of Easter, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, and Karisma Kapoor have wished fans on this special day. By sharing a post of Easter, Mr. Bachchan wrote, "A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well being and safety for all .. प्रार्थना यही की , हर त्योहार , हर समाज का , सदा , शांति समृद्धि और प्रेम प्रदान करे !" While Malaika and Karisma have shared some Easter posts on their Instagram stories by wishing everyone.

Sharing a beautiful video of flowers and her garden, Dia Mirza wrote, "May HOPE SPRING eternally. New life, new beginnings. #HappyEaster The treasures and abundance that nature provides for us all - is the gift of life. My love to all those who are away from their loved ones during this time. Wishes for your good health. #HappyEasterSunday."

Check out Easter Day wishes here:

May HOPE SPRING eternally. New life, new beginnings. #HappyEaster

The treasures and abundance that nature provides for us all - is the gift of life. My love to all those who are away from their loved ones during this time. Wishes for your good health. #HappyEasterSunday pic.twitter.com/SG7whEEmLH — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday noon to share a photo of son Taimur Ali Khan and husband and adorably called them her 'Easter bunnies'.

