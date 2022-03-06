Happy Faces: Ranbir Kapoor enjoys family time with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; PIC

Ranbir Kapoor might not be there on social media, but the superstar surely manages to take the internet by a storm every time his pic surfaces on any social media platform. Be it from the football matches, shoots, family time or his outing with ladylove Alia Bhatt, each pic of the Saawariya actor is a thing among the fans. And now, Ranbir is once again making the headlines after a pic from his family time is grabbing eyeballs on social media. The pic was shared by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram handle.

In the pic, Ranbir was seen enjoying a perfect family time with Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was sporting a bearded look and looked dapper in his printed shirt. On the other hand, Riddhima made a statement in her white t-shirt while Neetu Kapoor won hearts with her flawless smile as she enjoyed some time together with her family. Riddhima had captioned the post as, “Love & only love” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next in Yash Raj Films’ much talked about Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will be hitting the screens on July 22 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Besides, Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.