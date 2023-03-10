Happy Family: Conditions Apply Review: Want to de-stress? Watch this Ratna Pathak Shah's comedy show

Name: Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Director: Aatish Kapadia

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Ayesha Jhulka, Atul Kulkarni

Rating: ⅘

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a heartwarming series that paves its way through the dark and edgy OTT space. This light-hearted family comedy has been created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia (JD). After delivering classics like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, the makers stay true to their history of serving massy content.

Revolving around the lives of four generations of the Dholakias, Happy Family shows how most families are dysfunctional, and are a blend of traditional and modern values. Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Sanah Kapur, Ayesha Jhulka, and the rest of the star cast, shine throughout the first four episodes.

The Dholakias are known for their high-spirited personalities and inimitable idiosyncrasies. These quirks land them in situations that are hilarious and quirky.

What works?

Ratna Pathak Shah's character ensures that you fall in love with her. Surprisingly, the bickering at the Dholakias won't annoy you. Instead, it will make you fall in love with their madness. What makes Happy Family a commendable watching experience is that every character has its own sass. Be it Atul Kulkarni's protectiveness towards his son or his obsession with medicines, Raj Babbar's sense of humour, Ayesha Jhulka's love for selfies, Sanah Kapur's feminism and Meenal Sahu's urge to correct everyone's grammar; there isn't a single dull moment.

The writer deserves a special mention for penning down some rib-tickling dialogues.

What doesn't work?

The fact that it ended. Why did it have to? We deserve more!

Performances

Ayesha Jhulka couldn't have got a better comeback than Happy Family: Conditions Apply. Ratna Pathak Shah knocks it out of the park as a Gujarati daadi, who is extremely sassy, which also happens to be a reel representation of her real life personality. Atul Kulkarni maybe an actor who's widely acclaimed and recognised for his gritty roles, but the greedy actor in him bites right into this deliciously funny character. And boy, does the man deliver! A vehement exclamation of this extraordinary actor's versatility. Sanah Kapur lights up the screen with her delightful presence, whereas Raj Babbar, Meenal Sahu and the rest of the starcast have given their hearts and souls to their respective characters, as well.

Final Verdict:

If you want a weekend binge on a weekday, Happy Family: Conditions Apply is the perfect medicine for your yearning soul.

