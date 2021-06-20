Happy Father’s Day: Karan Johar showers love on his ‘Baby girl’ Alia Bhatt; Shares a beautiful PIC

Karan Johar has been sharing a lot of pictures of his children on social media. He has also shared a picture with the actress.

The ace director of Bollywood is celebrating Father’s Day. He has been sharing pictures with his two children-- Yash and Roohi on his social media. However, the Student Of The Year director also shared a picture with actress and credited her for his ‘beautiful beginning of being a parent’. Yes, you are reading right. He shares a close bond with the actress and has been supporting her always. The actress also has a good rapport with his children.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “My baby girl !! @aliaabhatt ! My beautiful beginning of being a parent! Love you so much”. In the picture, both are seen sitting in a café and taking a selfie. The actress is wearing off white colour hoodie style top and completed her look with stylish shades. She also has very light makeup on is wearing golden loops. Karan, on the other hand is wearing black coloured jacket. Both are happily posing for the camera.

Earlier in the day, he had shared a picture with his children and wrote, “Blessed to be a father…. My endeavour is to raise them as individuals and never Stereotype them by gender … teach them inclusivity and humanity in equal measure… we are in a world that needs Conscious parenting and I aspire to be that parent…. Children are extremely impressionable so what we say around them truly matters! #happyfathersday to every understanding, supporting but never controlling father…..”

Take a look at the picture here:

Many of the Bollywood celebrities took to their social handles and wished their fathers on this day.

Credits :Karan Johar Instagram

