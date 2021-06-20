Happy Father’s Day: Priyanka Chopra’s PICS features her and Nick Jonas’ dads as she wishes them

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has wished both her fathers and shared unseen pictures. The actress is enjoying a massive fan following.

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing a lot of pictures from their childhood days. They are even writing a heartfelt note for their dads as today's world celebrates ‘Happy Father’s Day’. The most important part of the family or better to say the captain of the ship does a lot for his family. Earlier, in the day actors Vicky Kaushal, , Tiger Shroff, , Kiara Advani shared pictures and wished their real-life superheroes. And now the global icon wished her and Nick Jonas father today.

She shared childhood pictures of both of them and wrote, "Happy father’s day to all the amazing dads out there." The post also has a heart emoji. In the picture, the actress is seen with her father and mother as they pose for the camera and in the second picture, Nick is seen with his father and siblings. The actress has happily married to singer and lives abroad. She does come to India for work. Her family stays in Mumbai. It’s been a long time we have seen her on-screen. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

To note, the actress helped a lot during the pandemic and tried to raise funds for the needy. She was very vocal for local artisans.

Take a look at her picture here:

She has also published a book ‘Unfinished’ which grabbed headlines. In the book, the actor has revealed a lot about her journey from being a simple girl in India to becoming a global icon.

