Happy Father’s Day: Rhea Chakraborty shares a childhood PIC with her dad; Says ‘You are my inspiration’

Rhea Chakraborty has wished her father on Father's Day. The actress will be next seen in Amitabh Bachhan starrer Chehre.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty today took a trip down a memory lane and shared a childhood picture with her father. She has even penned a heartfelt note and thanked him for everything. The actress is very active on social media and always shares pictures. Today, the Jalebi actress shared a very old picture that shows her with her father. It looks like it is from the Holi festivals as both have applied colours on their face. She has even mentioned what her father calls her.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl..My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti. In the picture, the actress is wearing a white colour frock and is standing with her father. Both have applied dry colour. She is looking very adorable in the photo. Shibani Dandekar wrote, ‘awwwwww best’ followed with heart emoji.’

One of the fans wrote, ‘He is A proud father.’ The actress is gearing up for her next release Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

The picture is directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, , and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. Amitabh will be seen in the role of a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi will portray a businessman in the same. The film release has been postponed owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi have a faceoff in a game; Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Share your comment ×