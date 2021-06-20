  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Father’s Day: Rhea Chakraborty shares a childhood PIC with her dad; Says ‘You are my inspiration’

Rhea Chakraborty has wished her father on Father's Day. The actress will be next seen in Amitabh Bachhan starrer Chehre.
4924 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty,Happy Father's Day,Chehre Happy Father’s Day: Rhea Chakraborty shares a childhood PIC with her dad; Says ‘You are my inspiration’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty today took a trip down a memory lane and shared a childhood picture with her father. She has even penned a heartfelt note and thanked him for everything. The actress is very active on social media and always shares pictures. Today, the Jalebi actress shared a very old picture that shows her with her father. It looks like it is from the Holi festivals as both have applied colours on their face. She has even mentioned what her father calls her.   

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl..My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti. In the picture, the actress is wearing a white colour frock and is standing with her father. Both have applied dry colour. She is looking very adorable in the photo. Shibani Dandekar wrote, ‘awwwwww best’ followed with heart emoji.’

One of the fans wrote, ‘He is A proud father.’ The actress is gearing up for her next release Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture is directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. Amitabh will be seen in the role of a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi will portray a businessman in the same. The film release has been postponed owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi have a faceoff in a game; Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

You may like these
Chehre maker on Rhea Chakraborty's missing name on poster: Don't want to take undue advantage of her situation
Producer Anand Pandit on whether Rhea Chakraborty is part of Chehre: Will talk regarding her at the right time
Happy Father’s Day: Priyanka Chopra’s PICS features her and Nick Jonas’ dads as she wishes them
Virat Kohli is missing his ‘Old man’ on Father’s Day; Says ‘I celebrate our memories together’
Happy Father’s Day: Karan Johar showers love on his ‘Baby girl’ Alia Bhatt; Shares a beautiful PIC
Newswrap June 14: Amitabh Bachchan returns to work, Rhea remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary
close