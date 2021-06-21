Happy Father’s Day: Salman Khan shares a delightful family picture with dad Salim Khan, Sohail & Arbaaz

Salman Khan shared a family picture to mark the occasion of Father’s Day.

’s father Salim Khan is one of the most celebrated film writers in the country. He revolutionized Hindi cinema along with Javed Akhtar in the ’70s and gave birth to a whole new structure of masala storytelling, which is being immortalized even now on the silver screen. To mark the wonderful occasion of father’s day, Salman Khan shared a beautiful family picture on his Instagram handle. In the image, Salim Khan is sitting on the couch while the family including Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz are standing right behind him like pillars of ultimate support.

Gautam Gulati, who played the role of an antagonist in Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Radhe’ took the comment section and mentioned a heart emoji. Several fans and followers of Salman also took to the comment section and wished Salim Khan father’s day while mentioning lovely things about the family. Earlier, had also posted a tweet to the parents on Father’s Day. His tweet read, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘Lil naughty munchkins.’”

On the work front, Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Radhe’ acted as a frenzy for his die-hard fans though it did not get great reviews from the critics. One of Salman Khan’s officially announced films includes ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, where the actor has donned a Sikh avatar and Aayush Sharma is co-starring in this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial as well. Reportedly Salman Khan will also be seen in the third installment of his Tiger franchise.

