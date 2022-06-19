Happy Father’s Day: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor have the cutest wish for their dads

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the hottest actresses. These two are so full of talent and always make it to the headlines with their choices of films and their brilliant acting. Well, it is Father’s Day today and we know that both these actresses love their dads a lot. Sara is often spotted spending time with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi never misses a chance to express her love for Boney Kapoor. Taking to their Instagram handles, both these divas wished their dads on this special day. Yet another star kid who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor too took to her Instagram handle to wish her dad Sanjay Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Saif Sali Khan. In the picture, we can see the Adipurush actor looking dapper in a grey tee. In the middle sits Ibrahim, who looks handsome in his blue shirt, and then sits Sara who looks pretty as always in a white tank top. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan”. Janhvi Kapoor shared a collage on her Instagram stories comprising of cute pictures featuring Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor on the other hand shared a collage with her dad Sanjay Kapoor.

Check out Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s Father’s Day wish:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in GoodLuck Jerry which will be releasing on an OTT platform and the actress is currently promoting it. Talking about Shanaya Kapoor, she will be making her debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak.

