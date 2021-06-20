Happy Father’s Day: Sara Ali Khan shares childhood PICS to wish Abba Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan took to her social handle and shared some rare unseen pictures with her father and wished him on this special occasion.

The world is celebrating Father’s Day today. Many celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others are sharing a lot of pictures on their social handles. Sara Ali Khan shares a very strong bond with her father . She is often seen with her dad and also shares pictures with him. Today, the actress shared two childhood pictures with her father and made the day more special. In the picture, Ibrahim Khan is also spotted. Fans have also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Abba.” In the first picture, Saif is seen holding Ibrahim in his lap while Sara is sitting next to him. The actor is looking very young. And in the second picture, it looks like all of them had gone on a vacation to a snow-clad destination. He is posing with his children with a broad smile. Sara has cuddled her father with love. To note, the actor is not on Instagram.

The actress stays with her mother Amrita Singh and she comes to visit her father who is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple has welcomed their second child this year.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Most of the film shooting has been done in Agra. The actress shared a lot behind the scene pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 with .

