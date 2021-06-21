Happy Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a heartfelt throwback PIC with her dad

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a wonderful message on Twitter to all parents on Father’s Day.

’s daughter has shared a lovely picture with her dad on the Instagram story to mark the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared an epic throwback picture with dad SRK where she is a little girl spending a lovely moment with her father. The absolutely lovely image not only shows a father-daughter bond but several fans from around the globe will also reminisce looking at SRK of the 2000s. Earlier in the day, SRK had written a tweet to mark Father’s Day. The tweet read, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘Lil naughty munchkins.” Along with the note, he shared a picture of anime kids.

Several Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Siddharth Malhotra along with others reminisced the wonderful memories they have had of their fathers and vice versa. Ayushmann had written in his post, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films, and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time, he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher, and guide. My father.”

Click here to see Suhana Khan’s post:

also took to social media and shared a beautiful picture with his two children Yash and Roohi. He also shared a picture with and called it ‘My beautiful beginning of being a parent. Love you so much’.

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan wishes all parents a Happy Fathers Day with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’

Share your comment ×