Happy Father's Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan & others share wishes for loved ones

On the occasion of Father's Day, Bollywood celebrities shower special wishes for their loved ones on this day. Have a look at the wishes here.

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day in India, and this year the date is June 21. Father's Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is held on various days in many parts of the world all throughout the year, often in the months of March, May and June. Father's Day is not a federal holiday in most countries, with exception to Thailand because it falls on the same day as the King’s Birthday, which is a public holiday.

This day complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother's Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents' Day. On Father’s Day, many people make a special effort for their fathers or father figures. Some people visit their fathers, while others give cards, flowers or other gifts. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year several families will be celebrating this day together at home whereas some will be celebrating this day through social media and video calls. Just like Mother's Day, this year Father's Day will also be celebrated in a different manner.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Bollywood celebrities have showered wishes for their fathers on this special day. While Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage wherein one photo we can see his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan writing something and in the other photo, Big B is seen penning down something. Sharing the photo, Mr. Bachchan wrote, "T 3570 - "हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब... पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!" ~ ef."

Sharing a picture with his kids Trishala Dutt, and , Sanjay Dutt wrote, "It's a great feeling to be a dad. My dad was my pillar of strength. And, I promise to be one for you all. Love you #ShahraanDutt #IqraDutt #TrishalaDutt Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! #FathersDay."

Arjun Rampal shared a picture of 3 generations- himself with his father and grandfather and wrote, "3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal, his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all you Daddy’s. #fathersday."

Even Soha Ali Khan has wished his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with a throwback picture on her Instagram account. Lara Dutta too wished her father and wrote, "My dad will be my ‘forever hero’ and my greatest inspiration ALWAYS!!! #HappyFathersDay Daddy!!! @lalitduttadtt @mishcheryl @sabrinathegoodwitch."

Check out the wishes here:

T 3570 -

"हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब...

पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!" ~ ef pic.twitter.com/wTBCkLtKMh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2020

It's a great feeling to be a dad. My dad was my pillar of strength. And, I promise to be one for you all. Love you #ShahraanDutt #IqraDutt #TrishalaDutt

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/CWMYVN26Z0 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 21, 2020

3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal, his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all you Daddy’s. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/1Rg4hADzdq — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 21, 2020

