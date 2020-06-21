  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Father's Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan & others share wishes for loved ones

On the occasion of Father's Day, Bollywood celebrities shower special wishes for their loved ones on this day. Have a look at the wishes here.
15421 reads Mumbai
Happy Father's Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan & others share wishes for loved onesHappy Father's Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan & others share wishes for loved ones
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day in India, and this year the date is June 21. Father's Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is held on various days in many parts of the world all throughout the year, often in the months of March, May and June. Father's Day is not a federal holiday in most countries, with exception to Thailand because it falls on the same day as the King’s Birthday, which is a public holiday. 

This day complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother's Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents' Day. On Father’s Day, many people make a special effort for their fathers or father figures. Some people visit their fathers, while others give cards, flowers or other gifts. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year several families will be celebrating this day together at home whereas some will be celebrating this day through social media and video calls. Just like Mother's Day, this year Father's Day will also be celebrated in a different manner.

(Also Read: Happy Father's Day: From My Name Is Khan to Angrezi Medium, 5 films which prove a dad's love knows no bounds

On the occasion of Father's Day, Bollywood celebrities have showered wishes for their fathers on this special day. While Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage wherein one photo we can see his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan writing something and in the other photo, Big B is seen penning down something. Sharing the photo, Mr. Bachchan wrote, "T 3570 -  "हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब... पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!" ~ ef." 

Sharing a picture with his kids Trishala Dutt, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "It's a great feeling to be a dad. My dad was my pillar of strength. And, I promise to be one for you all. Love you #ShahraanDutt #IqraDutt #TrishalaDutt Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! #FathersDay." 

Arjun Rampal shared a picture of 3 generations- himself with his father and grandfather and wrote, "3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal,  his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all you Daddy’s. #fathersday." 

Even Soha Ali Khan has wished his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with a throwback picture on her Instagram account. Lara Dutta too wished her father and wrote, "My dad will be my ‘forever hero’ and my greatest inspiration ALWAYS!!! #HappyFathersDay Daddy!!! @lalitduttadtt @mishcheryl @sabrinathegoodwitch." 

 

Check out the wishes here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day Abba. I think of you every day

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement