Happy Father's Day: Anushka Sharma says her dad & Virat Kohli are the 'best father's a daughter can have'

Making Virat Kohli's first Father's Day extra special, Anushka Sharma dropped wishes for both of them and titled them as 'best fathers'.

is a daddy's girl and there are no two ways about it. The actress shares a special bond with him and on the occasion of Father's Day took to Instagram to wish the main men in her life. Apart from her dad, it is also her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's first Father's Day. Making it extra special, Anushka dropped wishes for both of them and titled them as 'best fathers'.

The actress shared a series of photos. In the first photo, Anushka shared a throwback photo with her dad in which they can be seen smiling away. In another post, she shared a throwback photo with Virat on the beach. The picture seems to be from last year when the cricketer had headed to the UAE for the IPL. Anushka can also be seen holding her baby bump.

In the third and last photo, Virat and Anushka's dad can be seen twinning in the same pair of black shoes with the Indian skipper excitedly pointing at it. "The two most exemplary men . The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have #happyfathersday."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Father's Day post below:

Apart from Anushka, several other celebrities wished their dad's on this special day. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and to Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and even Anil Kapoor, several took to social media to share some precious photos.

