Happy Father's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani & others wish their superheroes

World is celebrating Father’s day today. They are sharing a lot of pictures to make the day special. Bollywood celebrities have also shared pictures with their father.

Every year, June 20th, is celebrated as Happy Father’s Day. Children gift their dads and celebrate the day in a special manner. However, owing to the pandemic, the celebration has been a little different from last year. As everyone is staying indoors, they have been celebrating the day by cooking together, watching favourite films and many more. Bollywood celebrities also expressed their love and gratitude for their fathers and shared childhood pictures on their social handles. Some have also written heartfelt notes for them.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared old pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father.”

also shared pictures with his father and called him ‘the captain of our ship, for smoothly sailing us through thick and thin.’ Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories and wished her father.

Take a look at the wishes:

Genelia Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan also took to their social media handles and extended their wishes. ’s sister shared a video on her Instagram handle in which Kunal Kemmu is seen giving a head massage to his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

