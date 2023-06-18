Happy Father's Day: Here's how Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Anand Ahuja and others celebrated the special day

Father's Day is being celebrated all across the world today and everyone has been putting up sweet posts for their dads on social media. Even the celebs have shared adorable posts to express their love for their daddies. Celebs like Karan Singh Grover and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first Father's Day and it has got to be special for them. Here's how B-town celebs decided to celebrate the occasion:

Celebs celebrate Father's Day with special posts

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first baby girl Devi in November 2022. Since then, the couple has been enjoying every bit of parenthood. Today, Bipasha took to social media and shared unseen moments between Karan and Devi. She also penned a heartfelt note for Devi's papa. Her post read, "The day we conceived Devi her Father was born. Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn’t speak or sang to his daughter in my tummy. And from the day she was born… till now each day, I witness the sweet magic of this father’s love. Devi is the luckiest girl to have the most amazing father … her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice. It’s no fun without papa … eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time , dippy dippy time, naps- Papa always makes everything more fun. We love you Papa. You are our everything. Thank you for being soooooo awesome. Happy first Father’s Day to you @iamksgofficial."

Karan Johar also posted a video featuring priceless pictures of his late father Yash Johar, and his kids, Yash and Roohi. Along with the video, he wrote a special note and called Yash and Roohi his 'biggest blessings'. He wrote, "My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do. Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very much. And thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids - I will consider that as my biggest victory. #FathersDay."

Shilpa Shetty shared a video featuring Raj Kundra, and their kids Viaan and Samisha from London. Along with it, she wrote, "We are soo blessed to have you, Papa We Love you loads… Viaan-Raj and Samisha. Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing fathers out there."

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja shared an unseen picture with Vayu from London and wrote, "…you should never quit; and you should never try to explain… #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents."

Celebs like Soni Razdan, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Ananya Panday and others too shared heartwarming posts on social media. Have a look: