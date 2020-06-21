Happy Father's Day: Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar, take a look at Bollywood's successful single dad's

Today, on the occasion of International Father's Day, we decided to take a look at Bollywood's single dad's who have truly set goals and squashed misconceptions over the years.

While the Bollywood film industry has a quite a few noteworthy single mothers, it also has single father's who are under the spotlight but manage to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. And are pretty great while they are at it. In recent times, celebs like and Tusshar Kapoor have squashed misconceptions about raising kids via surrogacy and continue to do so in their own different ways. Today, on the occasion of International Father's Day, we decided to take a look at Bollywood's single dad's who have truly set goals.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar became single parent to twins – Roohi and Yash – through surrogacy back in 2017. While his kids were born premature, the young ones are happy and healthy today as they kept us entertained throughout the quarantine period with KJo's adorable yet hilarious videos titled 'Lockdown with the Johars'. For the unversed, Karan named his son after his father, late filmmaker Yash Johar and his daughter’s name ‘Roohi’ is a rearrangement of his mother’s name Hiroo.

While Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan were married for a long time, their split led to their two sons staying largely with the actor. As a single father since then, Hrithik's social media is proof that he tries to spend as much time and get together for new activities with both his sons. From music to chess and even working out, Hrithik is a doting dad. In fact, during the lockdown, Hrithik even thanked his wife Sussanne for moving in for being close to their sons and giving all of us a lesson in co-parenting the right way.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor made headlines back in 2016 when he announced the arrival of his son Laksshya. The actor's son was born through IVF and surrogacy and the 'Golmaal' actor did not shy away from hiding any details. In fact, Tusshar's sister Ekta Kapoor also followed in his footsteps and welcomed son Ravie in 2019. Tusshar and Ekta are definitely dishing out some sibling goals on social media with their kids.

Kamal Haasan

While this south superstar was married to actress Sarika for over a decade, they parted ways in 2004 and since then Kamal Haasan has raised daughters Akshara and Shruti Haasan. Shruti and her father share a strong bond and the actress had even addressed it during a interview. In an interview to Times of India, Shruti once said, "I remember once bapuji was making a film in which he was way above his budget. We had a very big house at that time and we were growing up and he said, 'Shruti, I am making this movie for which we need a lot of money and we may have to live in a flat. Is it okay with you?' And I remember I said, 'If you are there, it's okay.' Well, they sure share a great father-daughter bond.

Anurag Kashyap

This video of @anuragkashyap72 dancing with his daughter on #Tiktok is just too cute to not be shared on Twitter :) #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/gn9bnUfUmI

Apart from being a fantastic filmmaker and keeping us entertained during this lockdown period, Anurag Kashyap is also a doting dad to his teenage daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. The filmmaker became a father to Aaliyah with his former wife Aarti. Anurag and daughter Aliyah don't share much on social media, but when they do it's definitely note-worthy.

Here's wishing all the doting single dad's of Bollywood a Happy Father's Day!

