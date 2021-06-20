Happy Father's Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda pen heartfelt messages for their dads

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor marked Father's Day with special photos and heartwarming messages for their dad's.

The occasion of Father's Day does not come without its fair share of nostalgia and looks like these young divas were all about nostalgia today. Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday took to social media to reminisce the good old days with their dad Boney Kapoor and Chunky Panday respectively. They shared a series of throwback photos. While Janhvi chose a few recent photos, Ananya dropped childhood photos with Chunky.

Janhvi wrote, "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter Happy Father’s Day." Ananya's message for her dad read, "coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that) happy Father’s Day Papa, love u the most."

Meanwhile, and Shanaya Kapoor also took to the gram to wish their father's. While sharing a childhood photo, Navya wrote, "dad. there’s no one like you." Whereas, Shanaya shared a series of childhood photos with Sanjay Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the funniest, greatest and most awesome dad! Love you." Sanjay Kapoor also dropped a sweet comment on his daughter's post as he said, "Thanks to you even I am looking good."

Here's wishing all the doting dad's a very Happy Father's Day!

