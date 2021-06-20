  1. Home
Happy Father's Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes dad Randhir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with heartwarming photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan called the two main men in her life 'superheroes' as she shared the photo. Check it out below.
Happy Father's Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes dad Randhir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with heartwarming photo.
Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to mark every occasion, festival or special day on social media. And this Father's Day was no different. The actress took to Instagram to wish her dad Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan in a joint post. Dropping a picture with all three of them in frame, the photo definitely looks all things heartwarming and special. 

In the photo, Kareena can be seen wearing a stunning bejewelled saree and flanked by Randhir and Saif on either sides. She can adorably be seen holding her father's hand while tugging onto Saif's arm. Randhir can be seen wearing a smart black suit with a gold tie. Whereas, Saif Ali Khan as always looks dapper in an all white ethnic outfit.

Bebo called the two main men in her life 'superheroes' as she shared the photo. "Superheroes (two heart emojis) #FathersDay," Kareena captioned the photo. 

Check it out below: 

While Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, they became parents for the second time earlier this year when they welcomed Taimur's younger sibling -- a baby boy. However, the power couple have not yet disclosed the name or shared a photo of their baby boy. 

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood celebrities also wished their dad's on the occasion of Father's Day. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

