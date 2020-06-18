Happy Father's Day: From My Name Is Khan to Angrezi Medium, 5 films which prove a dad's love knows no bounds

On the occasion of Father's Day which is celebrated on 21st June 2020 in India, have a look at five Bollywood films that show a father's undying love for his kid.

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day in India, and this year the date is June 21. Father's Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is held on various days in many parts of the world all throughout the year, often in the months of March, May and June. In India, the day is usually celebrated with children giving gifts like greeting cards, electronic gadgets, shirts, coffee mugs or books to their fathers.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year several families will be celebrating this day together at home whereas some will be celebrating this day through social media and video calls. Just like Mother's Day, this year Father's Day will also be celebrated in a different manner. Playing a dad is difficult, no doubt, but playing the role of a dad in a movie is also very difficult. Bollywood has given us many amazing films where dad's play an important role.

As Father's Day is nearing up, let us have a look at movies which show that a father's love knows no bounds:

1. Dangal:

Dangal starring , Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra is a perfect movie for you to watch this Father's Day. This 2016 biographical sports drama film follows the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a pehlwani amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. This film shows us every trait of a father, from his strictness to his happiness, in a very realistic way. From the scene where he trains his daughters in his makeshift mud pit to where he finally congratulates them, the movie will definitely remind you of your father in every way.

2. My Name Is Khan:

My Name Is Khan starring and Kajol in the lead roles follows the life of Rizwan, a man with Asperger's syndrome, who marries Mandira, but when unfortunate events unfold after the twin tower attacks, he embarks on a journey to change people's perception of his community. The struggle he goes through after losing his family will eventually leave you teary-eyed as it shows how he treats Mandira's son as his own and is blamed for his death even though he is just as devastated as her. From the scene where he first meets Sam to where he loses him, this movie will leave you with tears in your eyes as it shows the unconditional love of a father even after death.

3. Angrezi Medium:

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan follows the story of Champak, who does everything in his power while going through a series of hilarious mishaps to fulfill his daughter's dream of going to London to study further. A father's sacrifices and struggles to fulfill his child's dream is shown in such a realistic and beautiful way in this film that will make you laugh and soften your heart at the same time. This movie shows how far a father can go for his child's happiness no matter the consequences he faces. To the scene where Champak vows to send his daughter to London, come what may to where he agrees to sell the Ghasiteram family name, this movie will send you in an emotional rollercoaster reminding you of a father's true struggles.

4. Waqt: The Race Against Time:

Waqt: The Race Against Time starring Amitabh Bachchan, , , Shefali Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani follows the story of Ishwar who only have a few months to live. To make his reckless son Aditya realise his responsibilities, Ishwar throws him out of the house. The movie shows how the father is preparing his son for life while hiding the fact that he is dying. The measures he took for his son to be responsible when his son is going to be a father himself, warmed our hearts and how he still cared about his son being responsible even while being closer to death shows the true and unconditional love of a father. From the scene where Ishwar throws Aditya and Pooja out of the house and Aditya begins to hate his father to where Aditya discovers that his father is dying, this movie is a must-watch for all fathers and children this father's day.

5. Ta Ra Rum Pum:

Ta Ra Rum Pum starring , Rani Mukerji, Angelina Idani, Ali Haji and Javed Jaffrey follows the life of RV, an up-and-coming car racer who suffers a devastating setback in his career due to an accident. When he loses everything, his family helps him conquer his demons and make a comeback. The movie shows how because of his fear, he leaves behind his passion and dreams but eventually overcomes that with the fear of losing someone he loves. It not only showed the love of a father for his children but also otherwise when the children decide to sacrifice their food to save money. The way how he hides the fact that they are facing financial problems from the children by telling them that they are actually on a reality show warms our hearts and makes us feel for him. From the scene where they tell them that the house is part of the game to where he finally goes back to the racing track for his son, this movie will soften your hearts and remind you of the struggles a father faces everyday.

