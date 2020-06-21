Happy Father's Day: Sonam Kapoor revisits sweet memories with Anil Kapoor with a few throwback photos

On the occasion of Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a few adorable throwback pictures with her ftahre and actor Anil Kapoor and it is all things love.

Actress , who stayed for the lockdown months at her house in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, returned to Mumbai recently when the restrictions were eased out. The actress who is quite active on social media has been updating the titbit of her quarantine life. She has also been on a throwback spree amid the lockdown as she treated fans with some amazing throwback photos. From her gorgeous photoshoots to the adorable childhood pictures, Sonam has left no stone unturned.

Today, on the occasion of Father's Day, Sonam has shared a few throwback pictures with Anil Kapoor on her Instagram story. These photos were actually shared by Sonam's fan clubs on Instagram which the actress has reposted. In the first picture, we can see the father-daughter looking stunning in black and white attire as the two strike a perfect pose for the camera. The second photo is a monochrome picture where Anil and Sonam are all smiles as they pose looking amazing. The third picture is from the time when the actress was a kid. Anil Kapoor looks charming in a blue shirt donning a pair of glares and is all smiles as he carries little Sonam who is looking cute donning a white frock in his arms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Instagram

