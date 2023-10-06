'Happy focused faces': Varun Dhawan drops group PICS with Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan enjoys a great fan following on his social media account. He often posts pictures and videos to update his fans about his life. A while ago, the actor who is currently shooting for VD18 shared a bunch of group pictures with Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others as they get ready for an event in Doha. He also shared a sweet message along with the pictures.

Varun Dhawan drops group photos with Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others

On October 6, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of group pictures with Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, and others as they get ready for an event in Doha. Sharing the pictures, Dhawan captioned, "Happy focused faces to take over doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.s- i made tiger smile And I’m nervous to dance next to shahid !!!" Together they gave a shout out to their sold-out event as they cannot wait. Take a look:

During a recent chat with ETimes, Varun spoke about where he sees himself in the movie space. The Bawaal actor said that he realized a big change in him over the past years. He further added, “I have actually stopped thinking about the rat race. I’m very happy where I am. It is not that I don’t have aspirations, I have major aspirations and inspirations to reach somewhere but I’ve realized that I want to keep them to myself, till I have achieved them."

Meanwhile, the actor is currently filming for VD18 which will be produced by Jawan director Atlee Kumar. He will also be diving into the OTT space with the TV series Citadel. It is an Indian spin-off of the American TV show of the same name, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

