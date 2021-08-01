Happy Friendship Day 2021: Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana & others wish fans

The world is celebrating a special bond today. We are talking about friendship. Every one of us has a close friend in our life. We share with them everything. Today, everyone is celebrating this special day with their friends. They are gifting them, tying the bands, and even going out for lunch. Right from old to young, all are busy making this day special for their friends. August 1 is celebrated as Friendship Day and even celebrities have also wished their fans on this day.

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol shared a throwback picture from his film Sholay. The pictures feature Amitabh Bachchan. He took to Twitter and shared it saying, “Happy friendship day!” Accompanying the photo, were several hearts. Fans flooded the post with love and comments. Sholay was released in 1975 and completed 45 years in December 2020. Actress Dia Mirza also shared her garden picture and said, “Ganpati in our Garden…Make nature your best friend.” Ayushmann Khurana also wished fans on his Instagram story.

shared a picture with her friends on her official Instagram stories and wished all ‘Happy friendship day’.

Click here to view the video

People celebrate this day by wishing their friends and remembering what they have done in our life. Friends always hold a special place in our hearts. They are the ones who know us better than us. Friendship Day was first celebrated in Paraguay in 1958 as International Friendship Day. It was started by Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards, in 1930.

Also Read: Friendship Day 2021: Best gifting ideas to make your bestie feel special