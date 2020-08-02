  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Friendship Day: Anushka Sharma extends wishes as she shares an epic photo with her childhood friends

Sharing an adorable childhood photo from a birthday party, Anushka Sharna can be seen standing right in the centre and flashing her wide grin. Check out what the actress has to say.
20681 reads Mumbai
News,Anushka Sharma,Happy Friendship Day 2020Happy Friendship Day: Anushka Sharma extends wishes as she shares an epic photo with her childhood friends.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anushka Sharma made sure to remember all the special friends in her life, past and present, as she took to Instagram to share a picture. It wasn't a solo photo of the actress but Anushka shared an adorable childhood photo from a birthday party. The actress can be seen standing right in the centre and flashing her wide grin. Sharing the picture, Anushka recalled all her old and new friends.  

She wrote, "You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Old friends or new, that’s what they do. Bring you happiness." 

She added, "This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today...Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!" 

Check out the photo below: 

Anushka has kept millions of her fans and followers hooked to her Instagram with her pictures, videos and fun banter with husband Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Virat has been doting on his wife. In a recent interaction with teammate Mayank Agarwal, Kohli opened up about how he would have never changed if it wasn't for the actress. 

He said, "I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I'm so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture." 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma indulges in a sinful mid week dessert treat, thanks to husband Virat Kohli's baking skills

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement