Happy Friendship Day: Anushka Sharma extends wishes as she shares an epic photo with her childhood friends

Sharing an adorable childhood photo from a birthday party, Anushka Sharna can be seen standing right in the centre and flashing her wide grin. Check out what the actress has to say.

made sure to remember all the special friends in her life, past and present, as she took to Instagram to share a picture. It wasn't a solo photo of the actress but Anushka shared an adorable childhood photo from a birthday party. The actress can be seen standing right in the centre and flashing her wide grin. Sharing the picture, Anushka recalled all her old and new friends.

She wrote, "You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Old friends or new, that’s what they do. Bring you happiness."

She added, "This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today...Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Check out the photo below:

Anushka has kept millions of her fans and followers hooked to her Instagram with her pictures, videos and fun banter with husband Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Virat has been doting on his wife. In a recent interaction with teammate Mayank Agarwal, Kohli opened up about how he would have never changed if it wasn't for the actress.

He said, "I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I'm so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture."

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma indulges in a sinful mid week dessert treat, thanks to husband Virat Kohli's baking skills

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×