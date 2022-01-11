'Happy growing up': See Mama Karnesh's 1st birthday wish for Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

It is a special day for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma today as they are celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Vamika. Last year on this day, Anushka and Virat’s life lit up with happiness after their baby girl came into their lives. Wishes have started pouring in from every corner since morning and one of the most special wishes came in from Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. He shared a collage on his Instagram stories of some cute pictures of Anushka and Virat with their baby Vamika and called them the ‘best parents’.