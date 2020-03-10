Happy Holi 2020: From Rang Barse to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Bollywood songs to groove on to this festival

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The month of March is here and so is the festival of colours- Holi. This festival is celebrated in almost every part of the country. Holi is popularly known as the Indian "festival of spring", the "festival of colours", or the "festival of love". It signifies the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.

Holi is celebrated with the name Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on the first evening of the festival and the following day is called Holi. In different parts of the country, it is known with different names. The ritual starts by lighting up the bonfire one day before the day of Holi and on the day of Holi people play with colours and water with friends and family. Customary drinks like Bhang is had by elders on this day whereas some including kids have thandai.

Holi is among one such festival which is celebrated in Bollywood movies as well. Many-a-times, Holi has played an important role in films. While the audience might not remember in which scene the actors are seen playing Holi, they definitely remember the songs. Many of them organise Holi parties which have all the amazing Bollywood songs been played. A lot of them enjoy playing the peppy beats of the EDM music on this day, but there is nothing like dancing to the songs made exclusively for the festival.

On the occasion of Holi, have a look at the amazing Holi songs of Bollywood to groove on this special day:

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War:

Mere Angne Mein featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz:

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Badri ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi from Waqt: The Race Against Time:

Rang Barse from Silsila:

Soni Soni from Mohabbatein:

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela:

Hori Khele Raghuveera from Baghban:

Go Pagal from Jolly LLB 2:

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain from Sholay:

Aaj Na Chodenge from Kati Patang :

Pinkvilla wishes you a HAPPY HOLI!

