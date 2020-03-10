Happy Holi 2020: Vidya Balan extends her wishes to fans from the sets of Sherni; Also shares a VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Vidya Balan has wished all her fans and well-wishers on the occasion of Holi through social media. She has also shared a few pictures and a video along with the post.

Vidya Balan is one of the most promising actresses of the Bollywood film industry who are known for their impeccable acting prowess. She is the perfect storehouse of talent which is evident from all the movies in which she has appeared till now. Her last movie was Mission Mangal in which she has been highly praised for putting up a stellar performance. Vidya Balan is now looking forward to a few more interesting projects which are scheduled to be released in 2020.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Sherni. As we speak of this, Vidya Balan has extended her heartfelt wishes to fans and well-wishers through her Instagram handle. The Kahani actress has also shared a few pictures and a video along with the post in which the entire cast and crew are seen smeared with colors which definitely means that they had a blast on the sets today!

Check out the photos and video below:

Apart from Sherni, Vidya Balan has one more movie lined up which is Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer. She will be playing the titular role in this biopic that also features Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Anu Menon and is all set to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020. Vidya Balan’s first look as Shakuntala Devi has already been unveiled which has piqued the interest of the audiences.

