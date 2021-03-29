Happy Holi 2021: From Queen to English Vinglish, Here are 5 movies you can binge with family amidst pandemic

On the occasion of Holi, we have jotted down 5 movies one can watch with their family. Take a look.

Holi is finally here and families from around the country are celebrating the festive season. It also happened to fall on a long weekend which has made the occasion even more joyous as families reunite to spend some quality time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, instead of playing with colours and water guns out in public, people are finding innovative ways to celebrate the holiday. By staying indoors and maintaining social distancing, one can have a great time with their friends and family simply by tuning in to some classic movies.

The happy time has pulled in opportunities to make new memories and we have shortlisted movies you can watch with your whole family. Bollywood always ensures entertainment be it a happy comedy-packed film or a soppy romantic drama, one is bound to fall in love movies that connects us all.

Here are 5 movies you can watch with your family during the pandemic:

Queen

’s amazing transition from a not-so-social girl to a bold and confident woman in the emotion-packed film certainly made everyone shed tears for the film’s utter perfection. Moreover, the family’s reaction to her wish of going to Paris alone for her honeymoon made everyone crack up.

English Vinglish

As played the role of a homemaker, she was often shunned for not knowing English, after feeling left out; she decides to learn it without letting her family know. Her speech at the end of the film is one we cannot afford to miss.

3 Idiots

, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi truly made families fall in love with the trio’s college adventure. The film teaches everyone the value of friendship and love and is a product of amazing comedic timing.

Dil Dhadakne Do

, , Farhan Akhtar, and ’s film is definitely true to its name. The star-studded film is meant to teach families the importance of letting others make their own decisions. To live and let live is the motto of the film and it certainly fits well.

Do Dhooni Chaar

The classic middle-class family film is bound to keep you entertained with its many tactics to bring money into the household. Neetu Singh and 's amazing acting most definitely stole hearts.

