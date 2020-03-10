Happy Holi: Sunkissed Shah Rukh Khan ditches the rang to wish fans a 'vibrant' Holi; See Photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shah Rukh Khan skips the colours and soaks up the sun this Holi. The actor shared a selfie to wish his fans on the occasion.

might be laying low on the film front but he never misses an opportunity to wish his followers on festivals. Holi was no different. The actor, who was last seen in 2018's Zero, took to Twitter and shared a selfie to wish his 39.9 million followers on Twitter. SRK soaked up the sun and looked away from the camera in the picture. He also ditched the colour as he flaunted his bare chest. He sported a pair of sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun.

King Khan sported a black shirt while he appeared to be travelling. SRK reached out to his fans and wrote, "And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe." Wonder why SRK chose to soak up the sun instead of indulging in the Holi celebrations.

Check out his photo below:

And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh hasn't confirmed his next project. The actor has been on a break on the acting front since the debacle of Zero. SRK has been taking his time in finalising his next project. While he has his lips sealed about his next venture, there are several reports doing the rounds suggesting his next movie. While one report suggests he is reuniting with Kajol for a venture, another report claims he will be working with Rajkumar Hirani. We'll have to wait for Shah Rukh to officially announce his next venture. What do you think would be his next movie? Let us know your speculations in the comments below.

