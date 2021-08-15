Happy Independence Day: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra & others wish fans on India's 75th birthday

India is celebrating its 75th birthday and so are our Bollywood stars! From to Siddharth Malhotra, several took to social media to wish their fans and followers a Happy Independence Day on 15 August, 2021. Sidharth took to social media to share a photo of himself waving the tricolor in front of India Gate.

He wrote, "Ek fauji ke rutbe se bada koi aur rutba nahi hota, Vardi ki shaan se badi koi aur shaan nahi hoti...Aur apne desh se bada koi dharam nahi hota. I salute the Indian Army, Navy & Air Force today on Independence Day."

Another adorable wish came from Soha Ali Khan who shared a boomerang of daughter Inaaya Kemmu waving a mini tricolour. and Alia Bhatt took to their respective Instagram Story to wish their fans and followers. Zoya also wished her fans with a post that read, "Happy Birthday India.75 #independenceday #india #home #platinumjubilee #peaceandprosperity."

Check out Independence Day wishes by celebs below:

