Happy Independence Day: Here’s how Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor & others wished their fans

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, and the entire nation is in a celebratory mode. Even our Bollywood stars like , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others are celebrating the spirit of freedom. They took to their Instagram handles to wish their followers and fans a Happy Independence day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a video of an Indian tricolour flowing in the sky with our national anthem playing in the background. She wrote, “ Happy Independence Day”. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to simply post a picture of the colours from our Indian Flag. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too took to her Instagram stories to write “Happy Independence Day” with an Indian flag symbol and Vande Mataram music playing in the background.

’s wish was special as she took to her Instagram stories to post an animation of Indian tricolour. What will catch your attention is the background song that is in her voice. It is the female version of Teri Mitti from her movie Kesari. Varun Dhawan posted a picture of him running by the beach holding the Indian Flag in his hand.

Check out the Independence Day wishes by celebs below:

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her baby Avyaan holding the Indian flag; Priyanka Chopra has THIS reaction